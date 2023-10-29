Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.01

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 2601420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.15.

Livent Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Livent

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,634,000,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

