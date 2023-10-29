Locafy (LCFY) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) is one of 111 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Locafy to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Locafy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Locafy alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy $4.29 million -$2.62 million -1.44 Locafy Competitors $9.05 billion $1.45 billion 13.24

Locafy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Locafy. Locafy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.2% of Locafy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Locafy has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Locafy’s peers have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Locafy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy -101.91% -280.87% -90.18% Locafy Competitors -152.21% -26.09% -9.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Locafy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A Locafy Competitors 932 4236 9757 272 2.62

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 31.51%. Given Locafy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Locafy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Locafy peers beat Locafy on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Locafy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions. The company also owns and operates several online directories and offers search engine optimization solutions, which include creation of proximity pages and proximity networks, local pages, and map pack booster. In addition, its platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. The company offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.