LPL Financial LLC Acquires 9,253 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $12,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

