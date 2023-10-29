LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,102,000 after buying an additional 108,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,894,000 after buying an additional 87,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after buying an additional 55,623 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.21.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

