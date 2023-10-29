LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

