LSV Asset Management Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Shutterstock worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $285,467.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,093,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,569,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

