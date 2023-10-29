LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 9.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 414,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,022 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:CPE opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.08 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

