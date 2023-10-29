LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.25% of ConnectOne Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConnectOne Bancorp

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,196.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Thompson purchased 2,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $15.73 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $612.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Hovde Group started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Read More

