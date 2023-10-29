LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.65% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $192,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $90.44 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

