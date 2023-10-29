Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $34.71 Million Investment in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,757,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,711,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.88% of PowerSchool at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the first quarter worth $296,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter worth $106,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 4.5% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 238,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 16.7% during the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.69 and a beta of 0.92. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.28 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. Equities analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 19,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $431,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,320 shares in the company, valued at $49,248,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 19,844 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $431,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,248,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,686 shares of company stock worth $2,390,675. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

