Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 170,472 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $27,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $899,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $371,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $6,311,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $472,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $46,969,814.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $472,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $46,969,814.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,539.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,057 shares of company stock worth $15,261,707. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Get Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $65.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.