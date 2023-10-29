MAI Capital Management Sells 3,105 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 73.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.26.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.5 %

KEY stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

