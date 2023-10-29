Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $73.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.38.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 3.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 12.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 253.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Matador Resources by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.