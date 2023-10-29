Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Mattel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 12,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $269,283.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,018.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $269,283.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,018.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,788 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.