Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Medpace by 372.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $15,060,466.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,844,103.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,844,103.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 338,854 shares of company stock worth $87,619,853. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Stock Down 2.2 %

Medpace stock opened at $250.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.09 and a 200-day moving average of $235.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $282.73.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MEDP. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

