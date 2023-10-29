Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,472,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,680,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTH. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,851.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $721,841 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.78. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $71.04 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.37 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

