M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,377 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.90 and its 200 day moving average is $161.96. The company has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

