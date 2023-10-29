MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 150.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,037.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.81.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

