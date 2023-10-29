Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

MIRM opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.59% and a negative net margin of 152.27%.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $90,729.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick J. Heron bought 147,991 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,884,763.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,763.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $90,729.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 162,678 shares of company stock worth $4,323,280. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.