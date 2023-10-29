Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $103.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.96. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.35. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 51,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $695,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

