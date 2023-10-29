Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $336.10 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $364.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.16.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.38.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total value of $3,784,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,973 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,875.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $982,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

