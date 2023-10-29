Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total value of $448,595.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,798,289.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $12,989,445. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $405.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $471.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.04. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.01 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.