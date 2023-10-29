Morgan Stanley Raises CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $220.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Down 3.0 %

CME Group stock opened at $209.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.62. CME Group has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $221.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,632 shares of company stock worth $10,188,557. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

