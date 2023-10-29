M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.21.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

