Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Critical Review

Mustang Bio and Unity Biotechnology are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Mustang Bio has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Biotechnology has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mustang Bio and Unity Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$77.53 million ($9.46) -0.16 Unity Biotechnology $240,000.00 110.72 -$59.93 million ($3.97) -0.46

Analyst Ratings

Unity Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Mustang Bio. Unity Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mustang Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mustang Bio and Unity Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Unity Biotechnology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mustang Bio presently has a consensus price target of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1,620.00%. Unity Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 270.88%. Given Mustang Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mustang Bio is more favorable than Unity Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Mustang Bio and Unity Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio N/A -185.72% -94.17% Unity Biotechnology N/A -80.40% -42.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Mustang Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Unity Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mustang Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Unity Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology beats Mustang Bio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mustang Bio

(Get Free Report)

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors. The company develops MB-107 and MB-207, a gene therapy program for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency, a rare genetic immune system condition in which affected patients do not live beyond infancy without treatment. The company also develops MB-102 CAR T therapies for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome; MB-106 CAR T cell program for B cell non-hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; MB-104 CAR T for multiple myeloma and light chain amyloidosis; MB-101 CAR T cell program for glioblastoma; MB-103 CAR T for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and metastatic breast cancer to brain; MB-105 CAR T for prostate and pancreatic cancers; and MB-108, a next-generation oncolytic herpes simplex virus. It has license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital, CSL Behring; Mayo Clin Mayo Clinic; Leiden University Medical Centre; SIRION Biotech GmbH, and Minaris Regenerative Medicine GmbH. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

About Unity Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. It also develops UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases; UBX2050, a human anti-Tie2 agonist monoclonal antibody for the treatment of age-related eye diseases; and UBX2089, a a-Klotho hormone drug candidate for multiple neurology indications. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

