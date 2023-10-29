National Bankshares Trims TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price to $10.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
TIXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.27.
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 297,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 105,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.
