National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in National Grid were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE NGG opened at $59.88 on Friday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.