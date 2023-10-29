National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NWLI stock opened at $478.46 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $194.25 and a 1 year high of $488.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $457.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.78.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 11.46%.
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
