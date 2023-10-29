National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $478.46 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $194.25 and a 1 year high of $488.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $457.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.78.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 11.46%.

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the second quarter valued at $3,041,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 54.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the second quarter valued at $1,870,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Articles

