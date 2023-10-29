Newell Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 8,842 call options on the company. This is an increase of 233% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,657 call options.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.84%.

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 50,805,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,400 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $41,532,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $42,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,690 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

