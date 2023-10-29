Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE NEM opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

