Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.95.

Northern Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

