NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOVONIX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NOVONIX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.
NOVONIX Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NVX opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. NOVONIX has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $7.41.
About NOVONIX
Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials.
