NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOVONIX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NOVONIX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

NOVONIX Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NVX opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. NOVONIX has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $7.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NOVONIX by 6,798.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOVONIX during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOVONIX during the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials.

