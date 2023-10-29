OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.54% of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OALC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 651,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 31,613 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 710,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OALC stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.

