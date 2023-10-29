Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,739 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $35,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 76.9% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $23.09 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

