Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of United Bankshares worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 41.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. United Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBSI

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.