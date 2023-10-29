Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 159.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.7 %

CyberArk Software stock opened at $156.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.23. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 1.03. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

