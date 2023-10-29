Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $198.96 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $222.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.30 and a 200 day moving average of $215.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.55.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

