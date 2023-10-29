Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 6,034 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,770,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 30,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 259,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter.

GSY stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $49.85.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

