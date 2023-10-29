Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

