Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 401.4% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 186.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 56.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CF opened at $79.88 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average of $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

