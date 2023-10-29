Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 82,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS HYD opened at $47.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2012 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

