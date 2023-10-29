Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,338 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $2,622,591. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.39.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

