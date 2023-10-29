Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,143 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

