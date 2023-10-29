Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) & Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Financial Comparison

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) and Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Outset Medical and Demant A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 1 2 3 0 2.33 Demant A/S 0 2 0 0 2.00

Outset Medical currently has a consensus target price of $16.86, suggesting a potential upside of 428.44%. Given Outset Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Demant A/S.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -131.69% -73.66% -46.55% Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outset Medical and Demant A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Outset Medical and Demant A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $115.38 million 1.38 -$162.96 million ($3.51) -0.91 Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A $23.08 1.69

Demant A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Demant A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Demant A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Outset Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Demant A/S beats Outset Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services. The Communications segment provides headsets for the professional call centers, office markets, and gaming markets under the EPOS brand name. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

