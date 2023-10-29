Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $95.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

