Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stake Cut by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

