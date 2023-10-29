Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upgraded Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.80.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of PEGA opened at $41.33 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,164 shares of company stock valued at $202,573. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.