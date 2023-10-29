Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,625 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,227,691,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 28.81, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Invesco had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

