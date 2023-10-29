Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,981 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in DoorDash by 123.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $60,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,720 shares in the company, valued at $6,508,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,165 shares of company stock valued at $80,167,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $70.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average is $74.74. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.18 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

