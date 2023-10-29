PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th.

PFSweb Stock Performance

PFSW stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.40 million, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. PFSweb has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.45.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.92 million for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

Institutional Trading of PFSweb

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in PFSweb by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,278,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 823,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,787,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,206 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 21.3% in the second quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,137,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 199,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 17,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 32.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 191,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

